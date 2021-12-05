Wichita Heads to Tulsa this Afternoon

Wichita Thunder forward Logan Fredericks vs. the Tulsa Oilers

Wichita Thunder forward Logan Fredericks vs. the Tulsa Oilers

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns to action for the first time since Wednesday night. Today, The Thunder makes their second trip to the BOK Center to face the Oilers.

Both teams are coming off wins in their last outings. Tulsa claimed a 4-2 win against Rapid City on Friday night. Wichita knocked off Iowa in a shootout on Wednesday, 3-2.

The Thunder have won the first three meetings of the season. Wichita has made one trip to the BOK Center, winning 4-3 in a shootout on November 19. Since then, the Thunder have outscored the Oilers 8-2. All-time, Wichita is 157-146-35 against Tulsa and 72-79-17 on the road.

Tulsa is sitting in fourth place in the Mountain Division with 19 points. Wichita is tied for second place with 21 points, but has two games in hand on Utah and three in hand on Idaho.

Earlier this week, Tim Soderlund, Matteo Gennaro and Alex Peters were all called up to the Bakersfield Condors. In their absence, Jay Dickman and Peter Crinella have stepped up in a big way. Both players are averaging a point-a-game. Dickman is riding a nine-game point-streak. Crinella leads the team with nine goals.

Evan Buitenhuis set a franchise record on Wednesday for consecutive starts made by a Thunder goaltender. He has started all 16 games so far this season. Buitenhuis is second in the league in wins (9), first in minutes (913), first in saves (471) and fifth in save percentage (.931).

Dylan Sadowy leads the Oilers with 13 points. Alex Gilmour and Eddie Matsushima are second with 12. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 17 points. Peter Crinella is second with 15.

