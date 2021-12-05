Thunder Take Care of Mariners to Extend Win Streak to Four Straight

December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Adirondack Thunder notched their fourth straight win on Sunday afternoon as they defeated the Maine Mariners 4-1 in Portland. Tyler Irvine (x2), Sebastian Vidmar, and Sam Laberge each netted a goal while Mareks Mitens made 30 saves to complete the road three-in-three sweep.

In a similar fashion to last night's game, it was the Maine Mariners who found the back of the net first. Justin Brazeau powered his way to the front of the net and banked the puck off of Thunder defenseman Joe Masonius' skate to give the Mariners a 1-0 lead with 1:43 left in the first period.

The Thunder pulled even in the second period after Nick Rivera's shot from the high slot was deflected and ended up falling to the left of Mariners' netminder Jeremy Brodeur. Patrick Grasso grabbed the puck and slid it while falling to Tyler Irvine for his ninth goal of the season at 13:26 of the second.

Adirondack pulled ahead following a Masonius slapshot that hit Brodeur. The rebound landed directly in front of the Mariners' net and Sebastian Vidmar forced the puck through on his third try. The assists were credited to Masonius and Sam Laberge at 17:14.

Tyler Irvine added his second goal of the game with a wrist shot from the left circle at 8:40 of the third period with the lone assist belonging to Patrick Grasso. The Thunder sealed the victory with an empty-netter off the stick from Sam Laberge at 17:17. Vidmar and Ryan Smith recorded the helpers.

Adirondack finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and killed off both Maine man-advantage opportunities.

NEXT GAME: Adirondack hosts the Reading Royals at Cool Insuring Arena on Friday night at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.