Indy Picks up Point in Overtime Loss to Wheeling

December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







WHEELING - In the third and final game of the weekend, the Indy Fuel visited the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday afternoon. Scoring a late tying goal would not be enough as Indy would fall 3-2 in overtime to their division rival.

The Indy Fuel would be the first team to get on the board when Cedric Lacroix jumped on a rebound and tapped the puck past a sprawling Stefanos Lekkas. The Nailers would respond almost immediately when Felix Pare beat Tom Aubrun on a 2-on-1, tying the game 1-1 with 7:32 to go in the period.

Although being handed two chances on the man-advantage, the Fuel would be unable to beat Lekkas. Indy would outshoot 11-5 through the second 20 minutes but didn't take the lead, sending both teams into the locker room tied 1-1.

It would only take three minutes before the Wheeling Nailers took the lead. Getting alone behind the Fuel defense, Chris Ortiz received a pass from Nick Hutchison and fired a wrist shot past Aubrun, making the score 2-1. Fighting to tie the game late in the third period, Cedric Lacroix would pick up his second goal of the game when he deflected a backhand shot from Liam Folkes past Lekkas.

Neither team would score in the remaining minutes sending the game to overtime. The Nailers would control the majority of the overtime period, outshooting the Fuel 7-1. After four minutes, the Nailers would earn the 3-2 win when Chris Ortiz one-timed a pass from Nick Hutchison.

