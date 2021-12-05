Americans Fall to Rapid City
December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, dropped a 4-1 decision to the Rapid City Rush on Sunday afternoon in front of 2,348 in Allen.
Rapid City scored two times late in the second period to build a 3-1 lead. Stephen Baylis and Brett Gravelle scored a minute apart to build the two-goal cushion. The Americans had no answer for Rush goalie David Tendeck, who won for just the second time this season.
"We played well enough to win the game," said Americans forward Chad Costello. "A minute stretch in the second period was the difference in the game.
Allen outshot Rapid City 13-5 in the third frame and 37-24 for the game. The only Americans goal came on the power play in the second period off the stick of Eric Roy, his second of the season. Francis Marotte made the start and took the loss in net for the Americans stopping 20 of 23 shots he faced.
The Americans return to action on Thursday night in Wichita, The Americans next home game is next Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm.
Images from this story
|
Chase Harrison of the Allen Americans takes a shot against the Rapid City Rush
