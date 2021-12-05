Doremus' Five-Point Game Helps Oilers Snap League's Longest Streak

December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Oilers won 5-2 behind a five-point effort from Jack Doremus to snap Wichita's nine-game point streak at the BOK Center on Sunday.

Alex Gilmour gave the Oilers the opening goal for the fourth-consecutive game, lifting a short-side backhander over the shoulder of Evan Buitenhuis 5:46 into the game.

Dylan Sadowy notched his team-leading 10th goal of the season during a four-on-four 3:42 into the second period to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Logan Coomes finished off a two-on-one feed from Doremus at the eight-minute mark, extending Tulsa's lead to three. Trey Phillips scored his first as an Oiler 16:11 into the middle frame, following up on a Darren McCormick shot and setting the score 4-0 in the Oilers' favor. Jay Dickman answered less than a minute later, roofing a snapper from the slot to cut the Oilers' lead to three. Brayden Watts finished a one-time feed from Dickman on the power play with 35 seconds left in the period, bringing Wichita within two goals. Doremus grabbed the puck behind the net, tucking a wraparound chance with .5 seconds left to complete his five-point effort and to close the score line 5-2 for the Oilers.

Ryan Ruck stopped 31 of 33 shots, starting his ECHL career with a 2-0-0-0 record.

Tulsa continues its longest home stand of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.