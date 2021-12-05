Doremus' Five-Point Game Helps Oilers Snap League's Longest Streak
December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers won 5-2 behind a five-point effort from Jack Doremus to snap Wichita's nine-game point streak at the BOK Center on Sunday.
Alex Gilmour gave the Oilers the opening goal for the fourth-consecutive game, lifting a short-side backhander over the shoulder of Evan Buitenhuis 5:46 into the game.
Dylan Sadowy notched his team-leading 10th goal of the season during a four-on-four 3:42 into the second period to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead. Logan Coomes finished off a two-on-one feed from Doremus at the eight-minute mark, extending Tulsa's lead to three. Trey Phillips scored his first as an Oiler 16:11 into the middle frame, following up on a Darren McCormick shot and setting the score 4-0 in the Oilers' favor. Jay Dickman answered less than a minute later, roofing a snapper from the slot to cut the Oilers' lead to three. Brayden Watts finished a one-time feed from Dickman on the power play with 35 seconds left in the period, bringing Wichita within two goals. Doremus grabbed the puck behind the net, tucking a wraparound chance with .5 seconds left to complete his five-point effort and to close the score line 5-2 for the Oilers.
Ryan Ruck stopped 31 of 33 shots, starting his ECHL career with a 2-0-0-0 record.
Tulsa continues its longest home stand of the season on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
