Bradford Backs K-Wings to Victory

December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, UT--The Kalamazoo Wings (10-5-0-0) took down the Utah Grizzlies (10-7-1-0) behind a strong team effort at Maverik Center on Friday night.

The K-Wings opened the scoring midway through the first period. With 9:12 remaining, Kalamazoo executed a give-and-go type play that left Jake Slaker open between the circles. Slaker nailed a one-timer that ricocheted and trickled past the goalie. Logan Lambdin was credited with the assist on the play.

An uneventful second period saw each team unable to capitalize on a power-play opportunity. Kalamazoo managed only seven shots to Utah's eight.

Things would get interesting in the third frame. 30 seconds into the period, K-Wings goaltender Trevor Gorsuch had an incredible three-save sequence. That sequence led to a penalty shot being awarded to the Grizzlies. Utah Defender Charle-Edouard D'Astous was denied by Gorsuch, preserving the 1-0 lead. 4:19 into the third period, Grizzlies forward Tyler Penner found the net on the second rebounded shot in front of the net.

Kalamazoo forward Erik Bradford would respond two and a half minutes later. Max Humitz had a breakaway shot that failed to get past the goalie, but Bradford followed right behind to find the net and give the K-Wings the lead. One minute later, Bradford fired a slap shot from the left wing that snuck through the legs of the goalie to make it 3-1 Kalamazoo.

A roughing penalty on Taylor Crunk gave the K-Wings a power-play opportunity. However, Grizzlies Forward Brandon Cutler scored a short-handed goal on a breakaway off the bench to make it 3-2. Kalamazoo was unable to capitalize. The Grizzlies pulled their goalie with just under two minutes remaining. Tanner Sorenson scored the empty netter to put the game on ice.

Gorsuch was incredible for the second night in a row, stopping 35 of the 37 shots he faced in a winning effort.

