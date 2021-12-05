Game Notes: at Allen

December 5, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #20 at Allen

12/3/21 | Credit Union of Texas Event Center | 2:05 P.M. CST

LAST TIME OUT: The Rapid City Rush scored twice in the third period to bring themselves within one but allowed an empty net goal and their comeback fell short in a 4-2 loss to the Tulsa Oilers, Friday night at the BOK Center. Stephen Baylis and Quinn Wichers each scored and Lukas Parik made 25 saves in the losing effort.

OUT OF OFFICE: Rapid City is finishes an eight-game, 12-day road trip on Sunday afternoon in Allen. The Rush have made stops in Wichita, Kansas City and Tulsa before arriving in Allen for the meeting with the Americans. Rapid City is 3-3-0-1 on the trip thus far and 4-5-1-1 on the road overall.

COATTA ON A ROLL: Max Coatta assisted on Stephen Baylis' goal in the third period on Friday and now has points in six-straight games. Coatta has three goals and four assists over the life of his streak, which is the second-longest point streak of the season for Rapid City. He is third on the team with 17 points on nine goals and eight assists, and only Baylis has more goals than him with ten.

DOUBLE DIGIT BAYLIS: Stephen Baylis netted his tenth goal of the season in the third period on Friday night in Tulsa and in doing so became the first Rush to double digits on the season. Baylis is second on the team with 18 points and his ten goals have him tied for fifth in the ECHL.

PENALTIES BEWARE: Rapid City went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill on Friday night and has not allowed a power play goal in its last four games. The Rush have gone 15-for-15 during that stretch and have not been scored on with a man disadvantage since November 27. The Rush's penalty kill now sits at 84.9%, seventh in the ECHL.

SCOUTING THE AMERICANS: Allen enters Sunday having not played a game in over a week; they last suited up on November 27 and beat Idaho, 4-2. Allen has been lead offensively by veteran standouts Chad Costello and Spencer Asuchak, who each have 17 points on five goals and 11 assists. Gavin Gould has also starred since being traded from Greenville as he has four goals and eight assists in just six games for Allen.

ODDS AND ENDS: In three games against Allen, Jake Wahlin has six points on two goals and four assists...Rapid City has scored 15 goals in three games against Allen this season...the Americans allow an average of 4.40 goals against per game, the highest mark in the ECHL...Sunday's game is the fourth of five scheduled games between the Rush and Americans. Rapid City will play at Allen one more time, on January 26, to complete the season series.

UP NEXT: The Rush return home to Rapid City for the first of three-straight games against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday night. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

