Mariners Announce 2024 Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their 2024 Protected List on Monday, containing 26 players whose ECHL rights are retained by the Mariners. The Protected List is the first phase in a three-step process, followed by the season ending roster and finally, issuing qualifying offers. The list does not include players on AHL or NHL contracts. The Protected List is as follows:

FORWARDS (16): Cam Askew, Ty Cheveldayoff, Wyllum Deveaux, Tyler Drevitch, Gabe Guertler, Tyler Hinam, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Xander Lamppa, Griffin Ness, Mathew Santos, Christian Sarlo, Pat Shea, Reid Stefanson, Bennett Stockdale, Sebastian Vidmar, Chase Zieky

DEFENSEMEN (8): Gabriel Chicoine, Connor Doherty, Fedor Gordeev, Jason Horvath, Darien Kielb, Zach Malatesta, Andrew Peski, Alex Sheehy

GOALTENDERS (2): Brad Arvanitis, Francois Brassard

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Prospective package holders can also fill out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Group tickets and premium seating are now also on sale. Single game tickets will be available in September.

