Oilers Release ECHL-Approved Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, released its protected list for the 2024 offseason on Monday.

A player being on a Protected List does not mean they have been offered a contract, nor does it mean they will play for the team next season. A further, detailed explanation from the ECHL is listed below.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish, provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form and has not been traded or released.

Tulsa Oilers Protected List

Julian Junca, Kylor Wall, Karl Boudrias, Jarod Hilderman, Mike McKee, Duggie Lagrone, Trevor Thurston, Cade Townend, Brayden Sherbinin, Conner Roulette, Austin Albrecht, Dante Sheriff, Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Josh Nelson, Dallas Comeau, Jamie Rome, Alec Butcher, Michael Farren, Kishaun Gervais, Bair Gendunov, Shawn Kennedy, Tyler Poulsen, Carson Focht, Cole Dubinsky, Ryan Olsen, Kalvyn Watson, Geoff Kitt, Shaun Miller, Tristan Crozier, Max Kaufman

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20, and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22 in the next step of the offseason.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

