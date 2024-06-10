Swamp Rabbits Announce Protected List

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced in conjunction with the ECHL their 2024 Protected List.

The protected list is considered the first stage of the hockey operations offseason in roster maintenance to complete the 2023-24 ECHL Season, and construction for the 2024-25 ECHL Season. After today's announcement, the next stage is the completion of future considerations trades, with the deadline slated for June 20th, and the listing of season-ending rosters, which is set for a June 22nd deadline. Teams can begin signing players on June 23rd, and qualifying offers are due to eligible players on July 7th. More information on the above deadlines will be available then.

The following players comprise the Swamp Rabbits 2024 Protected List:

GOALTENDERS (1)

Luke Richardson

DEFENSEMEN (14)

Logan Britt, JD Greenway, Joe Leahy, Jacob Flynn, Mark Louis, Same Jardine, Bobby Russell, Max Coyle, Jacob Modry, Ethan Cap, Joshua Karlsson, Miles Gendron, Evan Wardley, Bryce Reddick

FORWARDS (14)

Tanner Eberle, Anthony Beauchamp, Nick Prkusic, Carter Souch, Ethan Somoza, Zach Tupker, Josh McKechney, Colton Young, Brannon McManus, Ben Freeman, Brett Kemp, Austin Saint, Quinn Olson, Dallas Gerads

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

