Kansas City Mavericks Announce Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced their protected list. Per the ECHL, information on the protected list is below:

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Mavericks protected list: Cade Borchardt, Jakob Brahaney, Jared Brandt, Theo Calvas, Casey Carreau, Cole Coskey, David Cotton, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Jake Jaremko, Dillon Kelley, Nate Knoepke, Joshua Lammon, Justin MacPherson, Cale Morris, Tommy Muck, David Noël, Elias Rosen, Bradley Schoonbaert, Nolan Sullivan, Loren Ulett, A.J. Vanderbeck and Nolan Walker.

