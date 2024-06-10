Nailers Announce 2024 Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced their 2024 Protected List.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

The Wheeling Nailers Protected List consists of the following 22 players:

D Davis Bunz

G Jaxon Castor

F Vincent De May

F Cédric Desruisseaux

D David Drake

F David Jankowski

F Cal Kiefiuk

F Matt Koopman

F Tanner Laderoute

F Peter Laviolette III

F Dustin Manz

F Jordan Martel

D Chris McKay

F Cédric Paré

F Félix Paré

F Anthony Petruzzelli

F Matthew Quercia

D Louie Roehl

D Adam Smith

D Aidan Sutter

F Jared Westcott

D Jordan Wishman

This is the first key date for ECHL teams in the 2024 offseason. The next two key dates are June 20th, when all future considerations trades must be completed, then June 22nd, when Season Ending Rosters are due.

