Rush Announce 2024 Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Monday its protected list of players ahead of the 2024-25 season.

The Rush have placed 28 players on its protected list, consisting of 17 forwards, ten defensemen, and one goaltender. If a player on the Rush's protected list elects to play in the ECHL, he will report to Rapid City.

This is the first critical date for the 2024 offseason as ECHL clubs begin to form their rosters. Rapid City begins its 17th season on October 19 in Tulsa, with the home opener set for Friday, October 25 against the Utah Grizzlies.

The following players have been placed on the Rush's protected list.

Forwards

Garrett Klotz

Parker Bowman

Alex Aleardi

Brett Davis

Brett Gravelle

Blake Bennett

Jake Stella

Keanu Yamamoto

Maurizio Colella

Brandon Yeamans

Riley Ginnell

Mason McCarty

Logan Nelson

Rylee St. Onge

Simon Boyko

Zach Court

Max Coatta

Defensemen

Billy Constantinou

Zach Taylor

Chris Perna

T.J. Fergus

Tyson Helgesen

Zack Hoffman

Kenton Helgesen

Peter Muzyka

Charles Martin

Colton Leiter

Goaltenders

Christian Propp

ECHL Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC (Standard Player Contract) in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.