Heartlanders 2024 Protected List Announced

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, announced the team's 2024 protected list Monday, which consists of 31 players - 19 forwards, ten defensemen and two goaltenders.

The protected list is the first key date in the 2024 offseason.

2024 Protected List

Goaltenders (2): Peyton Jones, Drew DeRidder

Defenseman (10): Matt Brassard, Louka Henault, Hunter Lellig, Ben Brinkman, Chris Lipe, Justin Wells, Kevin McKernan, Jules Boscq, Clayton Phillips, Bo Hanson

Forwards (19): Liam Coughlin, Ethan Burroughs, Nico Blachman, Riley Hughes, Jonny Sorenson, Yuki Miura, Jack Perbix, Tanner MacMaster, Adam Goodsir, Jake Durflinger, Nick Campoli, Will Calverley, Dakota Raabe, Gavin Hain, Odeen Tufto, Davis Koch, Cameron Cook, Tommy Parrottino, Michael Pastujov

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

