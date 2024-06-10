Gladiators Release 2023-24 Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced its protected players list from the 2023-24 season. The list includes 22 players, consisting of eight defensemen, 12 forwards, and two goaltenders.

Defense (8): Dylan Carabia, Brenden Datema, Tim Davison, Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Jay Powell, Derek Topatigh, Jake Willets, and Zach Yoder.

Forwards (12): Parker AuCoin, Josh Boyer, Ryan Cranford, Carson Denomie, Mitch Fossier, Brendan Hoffmann, Michael Marchesan, Jackson Pierson, Sanghoon Shin, Cody Sylvester, Mitch Walinski, and Alex Whelan.

Goaltenders (2): Josh Boyko, Tyler Harmon

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.