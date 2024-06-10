Solar Bears Submit 2024 Protected List

ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced its Protected List of players submitted to the ECHL. The team has included 25 players on its Protected List, which is comprised of 15 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders.

FORWARDS: Darik Angeli [V], Kelly Bent, Tyler Bird [V], Luke Boka, Joe Carroll, Alexandre Fortin [V]*, Alex Frye, Jesse Jacques, Spencer Kersten [R], Brayden Low [V], Aaron Luchuk [V], Ryan Mahshie [R], Patrick Newell*, Tanner Schachle, TJ Walsh [R]

DEFENSEMEN: Max Balinson [QO], Ben Carroll, Kurt Gosselin, Chris Harpur, Jimmy Mazza, Michael Renwick [QO], Avery Winslow

GOALTENDERS: Francis Boisvert [R], Brandon Halverson

Key: R = Rookie for 2024-25 season, V = Veteran for 2024-25 season, * = Placed on Team Suspension during 2023-24 season to maintain ECHL playing rights, QO = Qualifying Offer was made to player for 2023-24 season.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

