Railers Announce Protected List for 2024-25 Season

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) have announced the club's protected list for the 2024-25 season.

The Worcester Railers protected 22 players, including:

Forwards (11):

Blade Jenkins

Anthony Callin

Zach White

Anthony Repaci

Andrei Bakanov

Jack Quinlivan

Keeghan Howdeshell

Brendan Robbins

Austin Heidemann

Brent Beaudoin

Nolan Vesey

Defensemen (10):

C.J. Regula

John Copeland

Zsombor Garat

Artem Kulakov

Connor Welsh

Ryan Verrier

Ryan Dickinson

Mason Klee

Noah Delmas

Myles McGurty

Goaltenders (1):

John Muse

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

