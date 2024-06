Stingrays Announce 2024 Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the team's Protected List. South Carolina's Protected List includes 19 Forwards, 6 Defensemen, and 1 Goaltender.

The Stingrays' Protected List includes the following players:

Forwards (19): Ivan Lodnia, Ryan Leibold, Jack Adams, Jonny Evans, Ethan Strang, Austin Magera, Garet Hunt, Marko Reifenberger, Kyler Kupka, Jackson Leppard, Ian Mackey, Jacob Hudson, Tyler Sandhu, Ryan Steele, Matt Tugnutt, Patrick Harper, Josh Wilkins, Jarid Lukosevicius, Anthony Del Gaizo

Defensemen (6): Spencer Meier, Peter DiLiberatore, Connor Moore, Bryce Montgomery, Josh Thrower, Connor Hall

Goaltender (1): Tyler Wall

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

