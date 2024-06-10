Icemen Announce 2024 Protected List of Players

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's protected list of players from the 2023-24 season. This is the first of a several-step process that ECHL teams use to begin building their rosters for the 2024-25 season.

The Icemen protected a total of 25 players. The following is a complete list of players protected by the Icemen. Please note any player on an NHL or AHL contract last season may not be eligible to be placed on the protected list.

Goaltenders (2)

Matt Vernon

Joe Murdaca

Defensemen (10)

Ivan Chukarov

Jacob Panetta

Scott Allan

Julian Kislin

Connor Russell

Garret Cockerill

Kirill Chaika

Sean Leonard

Jacob Friend

Tim Theocharidis

Forwards (15)

Derek Lodermeier

Ryan Scarfo

Jerry D'Amigo

Chris Grando

Craig Martin

Justin McRae

Matheson Iacopelli

Brendan Harris

Garrett Van Wyhe

Logan Cockerill

Michael Turner

Jordan Timmons

Ara Nazarian

Defenseman Brendan Fortunato and forward Christopher Brown were omitted from the protected list because they played under an AHL contract last season.

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 20 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 22.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2023-24.

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season at home on Saturday, October 19. Full and partial season ticket plans are currenlty on sale. Call 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

