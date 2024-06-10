Komets Announce Protected List

June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced their protected list of players submitted to the ECHL following the 2023-24 season. The list of 22 players includes 14 forwards, seven defensemen, and one goaltender.

Komet protected list

Goaltender: Brett Brochu, (1)

Defensemen: Martin Haš, Cameron Supryka, Stanislav Demin, Harrison Rees, Logan Dowhaniuk, Matthew Sredl, Marcus McIvor (7)

Forwards: Jack Gorniak, Oliver Peer, Arvid Caderoth, Shawn Szydlowski, Ethan Keppen, Nolan Volcan, Zack Andrusiak, Daniel Amesbury, Jack Dugan, Chad Butcher, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Oliver Cooper, Matt Alvaro, Tye Felhaber (14)

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2023-24 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2023-24, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2023-24 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Season tickets for 2024-2025 season are on sale now. Call the Komet office at 260-483-0011 or visit komets.com for more information.

