Lions Announce List of Protected Players
June 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
The ECHL has released the list of players who have been protected by each team in the league, including the Lions de Trois-Rivières.
Several fan favourites are on the Lions' list including Cedric Montminy, Anthony Beauregard, Nicolas Larivière, Nicolas Guay, Matthew Boucher and Justin Ducharme.
Lions management now has until June 22 to trim the list from 26 to 20 players which then becomes the season-ending roster.
Players who did not play for the Lions last season but who are on the list of protected players cannot be part of the season-ending roster.
The Lions will then have until July 7 to offer qualifying offers to players who are on the season-ending roster. Players have the option to either accept or decline those offers until July 22.
The list does not include any players who have an American Hockey League (AHL) or National Hockey League (NHL) contract.
Complete list:
Zachary Bouthillier (Goaltender)
Lukash Matthews (Defenceman)
Jacob Paquette (Defenceman)
Cory Thomas (Defenceman)
Brycen Martin (Defenceman)
Kirby Proctor (Defenceman)
Eric Hjorth (Defenceman)
Markuss Komuls (Defenceman)
Bradley Johnson (Defenceman)
Sam Dunn (Defenceman)
Alex Breton (Defenceman)
Charles-Antoine Paiement (Forward)
Matthew Boucher (Forward)
Mason Kohn (Forward)
Nicolas Lariviere (Forward)
Cedric Montminy (Forward)
Jonathan Yantsis (Forward)
Tyler Hylland (Forward)
Anthony Beauregard (Forward)
Justin Ducharme (Forward)
Nicolas Guay (Forward)
William Lemay (Forward)
Nick Jermain (Forward)
Maxime Trepanier (Forward)
Ty Smilanic (Forward)
Zach Kaiser (Forward)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from June 10, 2024
- Idaho Steelheads Announce Protected List - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Announce 2024 Protected List - South Carolina Stingrays
- Heartlanders 2024 Protected List Announced - Iowa Heartlanders
- Walleye Announce 2024 Protected List - Toledo Walleye
- Ghost Pirates Announce 2024 Protected List - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Komets Announce Protected List - Fort Wayne Komets
- Icemen Announce 2024 Protected List of Players - Jacksonville Icemen
- Lions Announce List of Protected Players - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Announce 2024 Protected List - Rapid City Rush
- Railers Announce Protected List for 2024-25 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- ECHL Announces Protected Lists - ECHL
- Nailers Announce 2024 Protected List - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Protected List - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Announce 2024 Protected List - Adirondack Thunder
- Gladiators Release 2023-24 Protected List - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Submit 2024 Protected List - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mariners Announce 2024 Protected List - Maine Mariners
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.