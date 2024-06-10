Lions Announce List of Protected Players

The ECHL has released the list of players who have been protected by each team in the league, including the Lions de Trois-Rivières.

Several fan favourites are on the Lions' list including Cedric Montminy, Anthony Beauregard, Nicolas Larivière, Nicolas Guay, Matthew Boucher and Justin Ducharme.

Lions management now has until June 22 to trim the list from 26 to 20 players which then becomes the season-ending roster.

Players who did not play for the Lions last season but who are on the list of protected players cannot be part of the season-ending roster.

The Lions will then have until July 7 to offer qualifying offers to players who are on the season-ending roster. Players have the option to either accept or decline those offers until July 22.

The list does not include any players who have an American Hockey League (AHL) or National Hockey League (NHL) contract.

Complete list:

Zachary Bouthillier (Goaltender)

Lukash Matthews (Defenceman)

Jacob Paquette (Defenceman)

Cory Thomas (Defenceman)

Brycen Martin (Defenceman)

Kirby Proctor (Defenceman)

Eric Hjorth (Defenceman)

Markuss Komuls (Defenceman)

Bradley Johnson (Defenceman)

Sam Dunn (Defenceman)

Alex Breton (Defenceman)

Charles-Antoine Paiement (Forward)

Matthew Boucher (Forward)

Mason Kohn (Forward)

Nicolas Lariviere (Forward)

Cedric Montminy (Forward)

Jonathan Yantsis (Forward)

Tyler Hylland (Forward)

Anthony Beauregard (Forward)

Justin Ducharme (Forward)

Nicolas Guay (Forward)

William Lemay (Forward)

Nick Jermain (Forward)

Maxime Trepanier (Forward)

Ty Smilanic (Forward)

Zach Kaiser (Forward)

