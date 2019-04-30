Marcano Tallies Four Hits in Setback

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne scored the first four, but Kane County (Arizona Diamondbacks) scored the next seven to take game one of a three-game series at Parkview Field on Tuesday night, 7-4.

The TinCaps (11-13) struck quickly, scoring the game's first run on the first two pitches of the bottom of the first. Second baseman Xavier Edwards led off the frame with a triple, hitting a frozen rope down the right-field line that skittered all the way into the corner. Third baseman Tucupita Marcano then grounded an infield single to deep short, scoring Edwards.

Fort Wayne pounced again with three more runs in the bottom of the second. Justin Lopez, Blake Hunt, and Nick Feight reached to start the inning by way of a single, error, and single respectively. A hard-hit single into left field by Jawuan Harris scored Lopez, and an Edwards sacrifice fly scored Hunt. Finally, a Marcano single into center field scored Feight. Marcano, the 19-year-old native of Tucupita, Venezeula, finished the game 4-for-5, his first four-hit game as a professional.

Kane County (15-10) slimmed the deficit to 4-2 in the fourth without registering a hit. The Cougars drew three walks to lead off the frame, followed by consecutive groundouts by Alek Thomas and Blaze Alexander that brought home Geraldo Perdomo and Zack Shannon.

The Cougars scored three more times in the top of the fifth inning to take the lead. Perdomo contributed an RBI single, Shannon had an RBI groundout, and Zac Almond singled to bring home the third and final run of the frame.

Kane County tacked on single runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Alexander scored via an Eddie Hernandez single in the sixth, and Perdomo scored by way of an Almond single in the seventh.

The TinCaps' best chance to climb closer came in the eighth inning, when they loaded the bases with two outs via two singles and a walk. Grant Little then grounded out to leave the bags full.

Fort Wayne also put two on base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with a Dwanya Williams-Sutton single and a Blake Hunt walk. Yet, Feight popped out to first base to end the game.

