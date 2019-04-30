Tonight's Game Postponed in Midland, Michigan

April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release





Tonight's game has been postponed due to rain and impending weather in Midland, Michigan. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with First Pitch scheduled for 5:05 from Midland, Michigan.

