Tonight's Game Postponed in Midland, Michigan

April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Snappers News Release

Tonight's game has been postponed due to rain and impending weather in Midland, Michigan. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday with First Pitch scheduled for 5:05 from Midland, Michigan.

