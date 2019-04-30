Dragons Notes for Tuesday

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 l Game # 23

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (8-15) at Peoria Chiefs (8-13)

RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.87) vs. RH Tommy Parsons (3-0, 0.30)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Peoria Chiefs (affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals) in the first game of a three-game set. This is the first of 12 straight games against West Division opponents for Dayton. Current Series: First meeting.

Individual Notes

Dragons among the MWL Leaders:

Alexis Diaz: Tied for 1st in Wins (4); Jay Schuyler: 4th in batting average (.347), tied for 5th in hits (26), tied for 11th in RBI (14);

Shard Munroe: 1st in triples (4); Juan Martinez: Tied for 3rd in doubles (8); 12th in on-base pct. (.418);

Michael Siani: Tied for 2nd in stolen bases (8); Pabel Manzanero: Tied for 6th in home runs (4), tied for 8th in extra base hits (10);

Mariel Bautista: Tied for 6th in home runs (4), tied for 5th in stolen bases (7).

Jay Schuyler has a five-game hitting streak, going 10 for 19 (.526) with six runs batted in. He is now batting a team-leading .347.

Jonathan Willems over his last 12 games is 15 for 42 (.357) with two home runs and four doubles.

Mariel Bautista over his last 11 games is 13 for 42 (.310) with three home runs and seven RBI. He has hit safely in five straight games.

Juan Martinez over his last 10 games is 11 for 32 (.344) with five doubles, one home run, and nine RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, May 1 (12:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 4.91) at Peoria RH Kyle Leahy (0-1, 5.06)

Thursday, May 2 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (0-0, 6.75) at Peoria RH Cole Aker (0-2, 9.22)

