Hot Rods-Kernels Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday

April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Cedar Rapids Kernels series opener scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 has been postponed due to rain. The two teams will play a double header on Wednesday beginning at 5:00 PM, with game-one serving as the makeup. Both games will be seven-inning contests.

The Hot Rods are looking to extend their streak of seven-straight series opening wins with the first game of the double-header on Wednesday. The game will also serve as Bowling Green's first contest against an opponent from the Midwest League's Western Division in the 2019 season.

Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app. All games include a pregame show that starts 15-minutes prior to first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.