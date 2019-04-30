Captains Late Rally Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Quad Cities

(Eastlake, OH) - The Quad Cities River Bandits (13-10) jumped out to the early 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as they defeated the Lake County Captains (14-10) by a final of 6-5 n Tuesday night at Classic Park. The Bandits only notched one hit in the inning but it was enough to plate two runs to secure the early lead.

Quad Cities tacked on three more runs in the third inning when Scott Schreiber connected with his second home run of the season, this one a three-run homer and the Quad Cities River Bandits led 5-0 after three innings. Quad Cities final run on the game came on a solo homer from Cezar Salazar, his first of the season and the score was 6-0 Bandits after six innings.

The Captains scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Quad Cities pitching staff walked in two runs, and tossed one wild pitch which allowed an additional run to score from third. The big hit in the inning was a two-run single by Miguel Jerez and the Captains trailed by just one run. The inning ended with the score 6-5 Quad Cities and that proved to be the final.

Lake County's starter Shane McCarthy (2-2) took the loss after pitching five innings. McCarthy allowed five runs, all earned on five hits. He walked two and struck out nine. Eli Lingos pitched two innings in relief and allowed one earned run on three hits. Lingos struck out one. Jake Meidnik and Manuel Álvarez each pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth respectively.

Quad Cities starting pitcher Austin Hansen (3-1) earned the win. Hansen twirled five innings of scoreless baseball. Hansen allowed just three hits, and two walks and set four Captains hitters down on strikes. The River Bandits used three pitchers in relief to secure the one-run win.

Lake County and Quad Cities play game two of three on Wednesday night at Classic Park. The Captains are expected to send RHP Alex Royalty (0-1, 5.79) to the mound, while Quad Cities will give the ball to RHP R.J. Frure (1-0, 0.63). First pitch is slated for 6:30 PM.

