Cougars Trump TinCaps with 7-0 Run

April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





Fort Wayne, Indiana- The Kane County Cougars (15-10) trailed by four runs after two innings, but rallied to win 7-4 over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (11-13) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field. It was the Cougars third straight win against the TinCaps.

Bryan Valdez had allowed one hit in nine innings entering his start, but allowed two hits on two pitches to begin his night. Xavier Edwards tripled, followed by Tucupita Marcano's RBI single. Fort Wayne touched up Valdez for three more runs in the second inning. Jawuan Harris collected an RBI single, Edwards a sacrifice fly and Marcano an RBI knock.

Trailing 4-0 in the fourth, the Cougar offense went through an awakening. TinCaps starter Ramon Perez walked the bases loaded with no one out, setting up Alek Thomas for an RBI fielder's choice. Blaze Alexander followed with an RBI bounce out of his own. The Cougars took their first lead in the fifth. Geraldo Perdomo and Zac Almond both recorded RBI singles. Zack Shannon notched an RBI ground out. In the sixth, Eddie Hernandez added insurance with a run-scoring single. Zac Almond did the same in the seventh.

Valdez didn't stick around long enough to pick up the win, lasting 4.1 innings. Three of the four runs he allowed were earned. Ethan Larrison (1-0) earned his first Midwest League win with 2.2 innings of shutout ball. Chester Pimentel (2) turned out the lights with a two-inning save. Perez (0-1) suffered the loss for Fort Wayne. He was tagged for five runs in 4.1 innings.

The Cougars and TinCaps play matinee baseball in the middle game of the three-game series Wednesday morning. RHP Jackson Goddard (0-0, 1.93) takes the ball for the Cougars against Fort Wayne's RHP Efraín Contreras (0-1, 3.50). Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.