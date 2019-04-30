End Game? Wait Till Wednesday: Rattlers and Lugs Suspended
April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (11-12) and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (10-12) were suspended due to rain with the Timber Rattlers leading, 6-0, in the top of the third inning on Tuesday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.
The game will be picked up where it was left off on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m., a Dog Days of Summer, and played through a full nine innings.
The regularly scheduled Wednesday night contest between the Lugnuts and Timber Rattlers will begin about 30 minutes after the suspended game concludes, with its length shortened to seven innings.
All fans possessing tickets to Tuesday night's game may exchange those tickets at the Cooley Law School Stadium box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts game
For more information or to purchase tickets to any Lugnuts home game in 2019, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
