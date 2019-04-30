Rattlers Suspended by Rain in Lansing

April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





LANSING, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a 6-0 lead on the Lansing Lugnuts on Tuesday at Cooley Law School Stadium, but rain stopped halted the contest. The game will be picked up on Wednesday afternoon at 4:05pm CDT.

The game started in a slight drizzle and Lansing (11-12) had an early scoring opportunity against starting pitcher Max Lazar. A walk, a single, and an error on the hit put runners on second and third with one out. Lazar was able to get out of the inning with back-to-back strikeouts of the next two hitters to keep the game scoreless.

Wisconsin (10-12) went in front in the top of the second. David Fry doubled to start the inning. Chad McClanahan followed with a single to drive in Fry. Later in the inning, Antonio Piñero drove in McClanahan with a single for a 2-0 lead.

The Rattlers bats got hotter as the rain fell harder in the top of the third inning. Yeison Coca and Fry both drew walks with one out. Gabriel García doubled Wisconsin's lead with a line-drive double over the head of the left fielder to drive in both runners. Jesús Lujano drove in García with a single and LG Castillo extended the lead to 6-0 with an RBI double. The umpires called for the tarp before Piñero could head to the plate for his next turn at the plate. The game was officially halted about 35 minutes later.

The suspended game will resume with Castillo at second and two outs in the third inning at 4:05pm CDT on Wednesday and played to its conclusion.

The regularly scheduled game will be a seven-inning game and will start thirty minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

Scotty Sunitsch (1-3, 3.47) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers for the regularly scheduled game. Lansing plans to send Cobi Johnson (0-1, 3.94) to the mound for the second game. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 3:45pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

WIS 024

LAN 00

