Dragons Postponed Due to Rain in Peoria on Tuesday

April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Peoria, Ill. - Tuesday night's Dayton Dragons game against the Peoria Chiefs in Peoria, Illinois has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 1 in Peoria. The first game on Wednesday will start at 6:00 p.m. (EDT). Both games in the doubleheader will be seven-inning games.

The next Dayton home game is Monday, May 6 when the Dragons host the Clinton Lumber Kings at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the start to a six-game home stand.

On the Air: All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE AM. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All Saturday and Sunday home games are televised on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013).

For Dragons 2019 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287.

