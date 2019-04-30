Chiefs Rained Out at Home

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs cannot catch a weather break and have been postponed for the third straight scheduled game with a home rain out. The Chiefs have not played since sweeping a double header in Beloit on Friday and were also rained out last Thursday in Wisconsin.

Due to the impending forecast, the Chiefs and Dayton Dragons will not play as scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday either. The teams will play a double header on Wednesday at 5:05 p.m. and both games will be scheduled for seven innings.

Fans who had tickets for Tuesday's game may exchange them for any remaining regular season home game in 2019. Fans who had tickets for the 11:00 a.m. game on Wednesday may use them for the 5:05 p.m. double header or may also exchange them for any remaining regular season home game in 2019.

The pitching matchups for Wednesday night's double header are not known. Wednesday is a City Link Bang For Your Buck Wednesday with $1 hot dogs, $1 sodas and $1 ice cream sandwiches at the concession stands.

