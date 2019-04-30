'Caps, 'Kings Washed Out
April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
CLINTON, IA - Tuesday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Clinton LumberKings at Ashford University Field has been postponed due to inclement weather throughout the day.
Tuesday's series opener is tentatively scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon beginning at noon ET. Each game will last seven innings in duration with a 30-minute break in-between contests. The rainout marks the fourth time the Whitecaps have had a game postponed this season.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings now begins with Wednesday's doubleheader at noon. Pitchers Gio Arriera and Xavier Javier make the starts for West Michigan against the LumberKings George Soriano and Manuel Rodriguez. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2019
- 'Caps, 'Kings Washed Out - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Tonight's Game Postponed in Midland, Michigan - Beloit Snappers
- Loons, Snappers Postponed - Great Lakes Loons
- Hot Rods-Kernels Series Opener Postponed on Tuesday - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Postponed Due to Rain in Peoria on Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs Rained Out at Home - Peoria Chiefs
- Series Opener Washed Out - Clinton LumberKings
- Kernels and Hot Rods Postponed - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 30 vs. Kane County (Game 24) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bee and Cubs Game Postponed - Burlington Bees
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes: Night of Hope with Mike Singletary - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- 'Caps, 'Kings Washed Out
- Hill Too Tall for Captains
- Late Rally Sinks 'Caps
- Whitecaps Worn Down by Captains
- 'Caps Earn Wild Win