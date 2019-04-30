'Caps, 'Kings Washed Out

CLINTON, IA - Tuesday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Clinton LumberKings at Ashford University Field has been postponed due to inclement weather throughout the day.

Tuesday's series opener is tentatively scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon beginning at noon ET. Each game will last seven innings in duration with a 30-minute break in-between contests. The rainout marks the fourth time the Whitecaps have had a game postponed this season.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings now begins with Wednesday's doubleheader at noon. Pitchers Gio Arriera and Xavier Javier make the starts for West Michigan against the LumberKings George Soriano and Manuel Rodriguez. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

