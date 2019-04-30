Kernels and Hot Rods Postponed

Cedar Rapids, IA - Tuesday night's game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and Cedar Rapids Kernels has been postponed due to wet grounds and persistent rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, consisting of two 7-inning games, on Wednesday, May 1st at 5:00 PM with the gates opening at 4:00 PM.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game may exchange them at the Kernels Ticket Office for any future Kernels home game during the 2019 regular season, subject to availability. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 AM to 2 PM on Saturday.

The Kernels begin a six-game home stand with three games against the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday, May 1st at 5:00 PM with the gates opening at 4:00 PM. The home stand continues through Sunday, May 5th.

Chris Kleinhans-Schulz and Morgan Hawk bring you all of the play-by-play on the radio home of Kernels baseball, 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM. Fans may listen on-line at www.kmryradio.com, or www.kernels.com. Fans may also stream all 70 Kernels home game and selected road games via a MiLB.TV subscription. Visit www.milb.com for MiLB.TV subscription information.

Tickets may be purchased on-line at www.kernels.com, or by calling the Kernels Ticket Office at 896-7560. Ticket office hours are 10 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday, and 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

