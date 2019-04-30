Series Opener Washed Out
April 30, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release
CLINTON, IA - The series opener between the Clinton LumberKings and West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed due to rain. The teams will make up Tuesday's rain out as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can redeem their ticket for any LumberKings regular season home game during the 2019 season.
**RAIN OUT POLICY**
West Michigan and Clinton will meet for a double dip on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with both games as seven-inning affairs - first pitch in game two will come approximately 30 minutes following the final out in game one.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 30, 2019
- Series Opener Washed Out - Clinton LumberKings
- Kernels and Hot Rods Postponed - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Game Notes: April 30 vs. Kane County (Game 24) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bee and Cubs Game Postponed - Burlington Bees
- Fellowship of Christian Athletes: Night of Hope with Mike Singletary - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dragons Notes for Tuesday - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.