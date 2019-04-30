Series Opener Washed Out

CLINTON, IA - The series opener between the Clinton LumberKings and West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed due to rain. The teams will make up Tuesday's rain out as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can redeem their ticket for any LumberKings regular season home game during the 2019 season.

**RAIN OUT POLICY**

West Michigan and Clinton will meet for a double dip on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. with both games as seven-inning affairs - first pitch in game two will come approximately 30 minutes following the final out in game one.

