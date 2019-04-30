Loons, Snappers Postponed

MIDLAND, Mich. - Tuesday's game at Dow Diamond between the Great Lakes Loons and Beloit Snappers has been postponed due to rain and impending weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m.

Fans that purchased tickets for Tuesday's game may exchange them at the Dow Diamond box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Loons home game during the 2019 season, based on availability.

The homestand is now set to get underway on Wednesday which means the return of the Great Lakes Camels as part of the Hump Day Happy Hour festivities. So far in their existence, the Camels have yet to lose going 3-0.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS

Tomorrow: Hump Day Happy with $3 16oz domestic drafts

May 2: $1 Family Feast DAY pres. by Chemical Bank with first pitch at 10:35 a.m.

May 3: Postgame Adults Run the Bases

May 4: Mother's Day Gift Workshop pres. by Kristin & Company from 12-1 p.m.

May 5: Pregame Youth Clinic pres. Farm Bureau Insurance beginning at 11 a.m.

