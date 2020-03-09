Manitoba Moose Weekly: March 9, 2020

WEEK IN REVIEW

Saturday, March 7: Manitoba 4 vs. Iowa 3 - SO

The Moose claimed a 4-3 shootout victory against the Iowa Wild on Saturday night. Kristian Reichel, Jimmy Oligny and Cole Maier scored a goal each for Manitoba in regulation. Iowa was awarded a man advantage in overtime, but Eric Comrie stopped all four shots he faced leading the Moose to a shootout. JC Lipon scored the lone goal in the shootout for Manitoba and Comrie stopped all three of Iowa's attempts to secure the win for the Moose.

Sunday, March 8: Manitoba 2 vs. Iowa 3

Manitoba lost a 3-2 decision against the Iowa Wild on Sunday afternoon. David Gustafsson scored a shorthanded goal for Manitoba and Kristian Vesalainen added a tally of his own in the third frame. The Moose tested Iowa goalie Mat Robson with 15 shots on net during the third period compared to their opponent's four attempts, but the Wild held on for the victory.

UPCOMING GAMES

at Milwaukee Admirals** Friday, March 13 7:00 p.m. CT

at Milwaukee Admirals* Saturday, March 14 6:00 p.m. CT

at Chicago Wolves* Sunday, March 15 3:00 p.m. CT

*Broadcast on moosehockey.com

**Broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com

The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals in back-to-back matchups on Friday and Saturday then take on the Chicago Wolves on Sunday. Puck drop for Manitoba's matchups against the Admirals are scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT and 6 p.m. CT respectively while Sunday's game is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Friday's game will be broadcast on TSN 1290 while all three games can be heard on moosehockey.com/listenlive.

MOOSE LEADERS

# PLAYER GP G A PTS PIM +/-

17 Seth Griffith 58 21 20 41 28 -12

34 JC Lipon 61 13 18 31 100 0

26 Jansen Harkins* 30 7 24 31 28 4

13 Kristian Vesalainen 60 12 18 30 10 -16

25 C.J. Suess 57 14 13 27 33 -5

# GOALIE RECORD GAA SV% SO

40 Mikhail Berdin 20-21-1 2.89 .910 2

1 Eric Comrie 10-9-0 2.56 .915 1

*On NHL roster

MOOSE NOTES

Wild Results

The Moose played against the Iowa Wild on Sunday for the sixth of eight meetings this season. Kristian Vesalainen found success against the Wild during the campaign and collected six points (2G, 4A) in six games. The Helsinki, Fin. product's first multi-assist game of the season came against the Wild on Oct. 18 where he collected two helpers. The forward notched another multi-point performance (1G, 1A) against Iowa on Jan. 29. Most recently, Vesalainen collected a point in both of Manitoba's matchups against the Wild this past weekend with an assist in Saturday's game and a goal in Sunday's contest.

Taking Care of Business

The under-22 young guns stood out for the Moose during both matchups this past weekend against the Iowa Wild. The line of David Gustafsson, Kristian Reichel and Kristian Vesalainen generated four of Manitoba's five regulation tallies. During Saturday's matchup, Vesalainen set up Reichel's opening tally, while Gustafsson started the play for Jimmy Oligny's goal. In Sunday's contest, David Gustafsson notched a shorthanded tally and Kristian Vesalainen scored a highlight-reel goal of his own. Since coming together four games ago, the trio has combined for 11 points (5G, 6A).

Staying on the Scoresheet

Jimmy Oligny has collected a goal and three assists during Manitoba's past three games. The defenceman posted his third multi-point game (1G, 1A) of the season on Saturday against Iowa. With this performance, Oligny marked a new AHL career high with four goals and 15 points on the 2019-20 campaign. The St. Michel, Que. native didn't stop there and in capturing the secondary assist on Kristian Vesalainen's third period tally in Sunday's decision against Iowa, Oligny marked a new AHL career high with 12 assists on the season.

One-Goal Decisions

Each of Manitoba's last five contests have been decided by just one goal. The Moose posted a 3-1-1-0 record during this streak and racked up three or more goals during all five games. Four of these matchups required extra time to decide a winner with the Moose claiming the victory in three of them. Manitoba has a 15-9-1-0 record in one goal games during the 2019-20 campaign. All but three of the 15 one-goal victories were captured in front of Manitoba's home crowd at Bell MTS Place.

Who's Trending?

David Gustafsson posted his first AHL shorthanded goal in Sunday's decision against the Wild. The Tingsryd, Sweden product has collected five points (1G, 4A) during Manitoba's last four contests. The forward kicked off the four-game home stand notching the first multi-point game (2A) of his AHL career on Feb. 29 against the Chicago Wolves. In the second game of the back-to-back against the Wolves, Gustafsson collected an assist on Leon Gawanke's power play tally during the third period that sent the game to overtime.

