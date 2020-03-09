Griffins Recall MacLeod from Toledo

March 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday recalled center Gregor MacLeod from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

MacLeod, 21, has spent time with both the Griffins and Walleye during his rookie season. Beginning the year in Grand Rapids, the 6-foot, 175-pound center tallied six points (3-3-6) and two penalty minutes in 22 games. He picked up his first pro point on an assist on Oct. 23 vs. Milwaukee and netted his first goal on Oct. 26 vs. Texas. Assigned to Toledo on Feb. 4, MacLeod has racked up 19 points (9-10-19), a plus-10 rating and eight PIM in 16 games for the Walleye.

A native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, MacLeod spent the previous three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Charlottetown Islanders (2016-18), Quebec Remparts (2017-18) and Drummondville Voltigeurs (2018-19), recording 160 points (60-100-160), a plus-63 rating and 113 PIM in 169 games. During the 2018-19 campaign in Drummondville, he was teammates with Joe Veleno and posted career highs in points (84), goals (35), assists (49) and games (60).

The Griffins (28-27-3-4) will continue their four-game homestand on Wednesday against Iowa at 7 p.m.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.