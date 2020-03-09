San Diego Gulls Recall Eriksson Ek from Tulsa

March 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL.

Eriksson Ek, 20 (6/22/99), went 10-11-4 with one shutout, a 3.01 goals-against average (GAA) and .902 save percentage (SV%) in 27 ECHL games with Tulsa this season. A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Eriksson Ek has yet to make his AHL debut.

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Eriksson Ek spent 2018-19 with BIK Karlskoga, posting a 7-8-1 record with a 2.77 GAA and .901 SV% in 16 Swedish Allsvenskan league games, the second highest league in the Swedish system. The 6-3, 189-pound goaltender went 12-12-2 in 27 career Allsvenskan games with BIK Karlskoga (2017-19).

