Luukkonen Assigned to Cyclones
March 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has been reassigned to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL).
