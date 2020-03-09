Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Jerad Rosburg to a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jerad Rosburg to a one-year, entry-level contract. Rosburg will report to the Texas Stars on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Rosburg, 23, registered an NCAA career-high 17 points (4-13=17) in 36 games in his senior season at Michigan State University. Rosburg finished second among team defensemen and third among all Michigan State skaters with 13 assists this season, while he also ranked second among team blueliners with 17 points.

Rosburg amassed 55 points (12-43=55) in 141 career NCAA contests in his four seasons with Michigan State. Prior to his time with Michigan State, The defenseman spent two seasons in the USHL, recording 12 points (4-8=12) in 57 games with Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Clarksville, Md. was originally undrafted.

Texas hits the road and will play the next four games against the Colorado Eagles and Tucson Roadrunners. Play begins Tuesday, Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. (CT) at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Partial ticket package plans are available for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

