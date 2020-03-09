Devils' Ryan Schmelzer Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

Binghamton Devils forward Ryan Schmelzer

BINGHAMTON - The American Hockey League announced today that forward Ryan Schmelzer has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 8, 2020.

In three games, Schmelzer recorded six points (two goals, four assists) against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday and Sunday and the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday.

On Friday, Schmelzer had his first three-point night of his pro career, scoring the game-winning goal and picking up two assists in a 6-4 victory against the Penguins at home. Saturday, he registered a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Phantoms and added an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Buffalo, NY native has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 51 games for Binghamton this season. Last year, he recorded 24 points in 66 games as a rookie. Prior to his professional career, Schmelzer spent four seasons at Canisius College, where he tallied 106 points (40 goals, 66 assists) in 143 games and was an all-conference selection and served as the team's captain as a senior.

The Devils are back home Wednesday, March 18 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. Kids under the age of 12 can get FREE tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket and a FREE happy meal courtesy of McDonald's and Mix 103.3FM. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

