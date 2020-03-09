'Canes Reassign Nedeljkovic to Charlotte

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Nedeljkovic, 24, was recalled on Feb. 23 and has posted a 1-2-1 record, 3.05 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in four NHL games this season. He has also registered a 15-10-2 record, 2.51 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and four shutouts in 28 AHL appearances with Charlotte in 2019-20 and was named to the 2020 AHL All-Star Challenge. Nedeljkovic won the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's most outstanding goaltender during the 2018-19 season after posting a 34-9-5 record with four shutouts, a 2.26 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. The 6'0", 201-pound netminder has made six career NHL appearances with Carolina, earning a 2-2-1 record, 2.55 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. Nedeljkovic has registered an 88-45-11 record, 2.57 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and 14 shutouts in 153 career AHL games with Charlotte. The Parma, Ohio, native was drafted by the Hurricanes in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft.

