Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Zach Giuttari to ATO

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Zach Giuttari to an Amateur Tryout (ATO) agreement.

Giuttari, a 6-2, 190-pound native of Warwick, RI, just completed a four-year career at Brown University. The 23-year-old Giuttari served as Brown's captain this season, and led the team in points and assists, with four goals and 11 assists for 15 points, along with ten penalty minutes. His four goals tied for tops among Bruin defensemen, and for fourth overall on the team. That earned Giuttari his second consecutive Second-Team All-Ivy selection.

In 121 career games at Brown, Giuttari totaled 16 goals and 38 assists for 54 points, plus 43 penalty minutes. Prior to his college tenure, Giuttari spent three seasons (2012-13 through 2014-15) at The Loomis-Chaffee School in Windsor, CT and played 18 games with the Connecticut Wolf Pack's U-18 team in 2014-15.

ZACH GIUTTARI'S AMATEUR RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2016-17 Brown University ECAC 25 0 3 3 10 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 Brown University ECAC 31 5 11 16 10 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 Brown University ECAC 34 7 13 20 13 --- --- --- --- ---

2019-20 Brown University ECAC 31 4 11 15 10 --- --- --- --- ---

