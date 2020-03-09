Binghamton's Ryan Schmelzer Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Binghamton Devils forward Ryan Schmelzer has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 8, 2020.

Schmelzer registered two goals and four assists for six points in three games over the weekend as the Devils continued their second-half surge in the North Division.

Schmelzer began the week with the first three-point night of his pro career, scoring the game-winning goal and picking up two assists in a 6-4 victory over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday night. He notched a goal and an assist as Binghamton defeated Lehigh Valley, 5-1, on Saturday, and registered another assist in the Devils' 3-0 win at Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. Schmelzer finished the week with two power-play points and two shorthanded points as Binghamton improved its record to 24-7-0-0 since the Christmas break.

A second-year pro from Buffalo, N.Y., Schmelzer has totaled 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 51 games for Binghamton this season after tallying 24 points in 66 contests as a rookie in 2018-19. Schmelzer joined the Devils organization following four seasons at Canisius College, where he was an all-conference selection and served as team captain as a senior.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, Schmelzer will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Devils home game.

