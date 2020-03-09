Monsters Weekly

March 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





The Cleveland Monsters will make their final trip to Charlotte this year to close out the season series against the Checkers on Tuesday and Wednesday night. The Monsters and Checkers currently split the series 3-3-0-0 with Cleveland holding a 22-15-3-2 record in franchise history. The biggest victory for the Monsters against the Checkers this campaign came on November 3 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Cleveland claiming the game 5-1. In the matchup, forward Paul Bittner recorded a multi-point night (1G, 1A) along with eight other skaters recording points while backstop Veini Vehvilainen stopping 22 shots faced.

The Cleveland Monsters will host a Survivor & Volunteers Coffee and Morning Skate on Saturday, March 14, during the team's practice at OBM. Together with the American Cancer Society, the Monsters are proud to welcome local cancer survivors, people battling cancer and their families for breakfast and a chance to meet with the players following practice. The event is held in advance of the Monsters Annual Purple Game benefitting the American Cancer Society which will take place this year on Saturday, March 28.

Monsters Family Value Packs start at less than $20 per person and provide the best value and flexibility for attending a Monsters game! Family Packs include four (4) discounted, lower bowl tickets to the game of your choice (as close as 4 rows from the glass!), $5 in food and beverage credit on each ticket and a FREE kid's ticket to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium when you purchase an adult aquarium ticket all for ONLY $79 (a $156 package value)! Visit www.clevelandmonsters.com/tickets/familyvalue to get yours TODAY! All Monsters tickets can be purchased at www.ClevelandMonsters.com/tickets, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart.

Monsters Weekly

