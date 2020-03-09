Roadrunners Weekly: March 9

CURRENT RECORD:

35-18-1-2 - .652 Win Percentage

(1st- Pacific Division, 3rd- Western Conference, 6th- AHL)

GAMES THIS WEEK:

Tuesday vs. San Diego - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Wednesday vs. San Diego - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Saturday vs. Texas - 7 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

Sunday vs. Texas - 4 p.m. (Tucson Arena)

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS:

4-2 Win at Chicago (Thursday)

3-2 Shootout Win at Chicago (Saturday)

THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Goaltender Adin Hill started and won both contests in Chicago, extending his record to 4-0 since rejoining the Roadrunners early last week. The best statistical netminder in the AHL since December 1, Hill is now 14-4 on the season.

Forward Markus Hannikainen scored both during regulation and the shootout Saturday in Chicago, giving him four points in five games since becoming a member of the team.

THEY SAID IT:

"Hannikainen's been a great add for us, a great guy in our locker room and great on the ice. Hill's playing great, too, he's playing strong. This is the most confident I've seen him in a long time. It's great, we have a great group and there was never a doubt after that first period. We stuck together, talked it out and we came out of this strong."

Michael Bunting sharing his thoughts on the addition of Hannikainen and how strong Adin Hill has been over the last two weeks.

THIS WEEK'S NOTES:

The Roadrunners have returned home from their four-game road trip and now prepare for a stretch of four games in six days at Tucson Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS:

$12 Tickets - Tuesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. against San Diego

$12 Tickets are available through this link using the promo code TUESDAY.

$2 Hot Dogs - Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. against San Diego

$2 Hot Dogs every Wednesday night!

It's also a T-Mobile 55+ Night with $19 Center Seats (regular $38) for folks ages 55 and older.

Conor Garland Bobblehead Giveaway, Hockey and Hops - Saturday, March 14 at 7 p.m. against Texas

The first 1,500 fans will receive a Conor Garland Bobblehead.

It's also the third annual Hockey and Hops featuring both local and national vendors for a fun pre-game event.

Fans are also encouraged to bring diapers and feminine products to donate to the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona.

The team will wear their black alternate uniforms as a part of another T-Mobile Kachina Saturday.

Kids Free, Postgame Skate, Postgame Puck Shot - Sunday, March 15 at 7 p.m. against Texas

Kids 14 and under will be admitted free with the purchase of a paid adult ticket at the Tucson Arena Box Office.

After the game, fans will be able to skate on the ice with a limited number of skates available to rent.

Children will also be able to take a shot on goal on the ice.

Every Sunday game "Build Your Own Bloody Mary's" are just $3 courtesy of New Amsterdam.

For more information on all promotional nights, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

ON-THE-AIR:

Roadrunners Happy Hour hosted by Adrian Denny 6-7 p.m. airs Wednesdays on Fox Sports 1450 with two special guests.

Roadrunners Reports featuring Head Coach Jay Varady and select players continue Monday through Friday's on all Tucson iHeartRadio stations.

New for 2019-20, Fox Sports 1450 AM is your Tucson radio home for Arizona Coyotes broadcasts. Arizona concludes a Canadian swing tonight in Winnipeg at 5 p.m. before returning to Glendale to host the Canucks Thursday at 7 p.m. and then the Rangers at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Roadrunners Insider Podcast with Brett Fera of the Arizona Daily Star airs on FoxSports1450.com and the iHeartRadio App.

UP I-10:

Former Roadrunner Lawson Crouse notched his 15th goal of the season in the Coyotes 4-2 win over Vancouver last Wednesday night. The Coyotes remain two points back of a Western Conference wild card spot entering the week.

