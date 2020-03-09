First Place Roadrunners Start "4 in 6" at Home Tuesday

March 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, begin a stretch of four games in six days at Tucson Arena Tuesday, beginning with a pair of meetings against their I-8 Border Rivals, the San Diego Gulls.

With just 12 games remaining on their regular season schedule, the promotion-packed home stretch includes the following:

Tuesday, March 10 vs. San Diego (7 p.m.)

$12 Tickets - Promo Code: TUESDAY

Wednesday, March 11 vs. San Diego (7 p.m.)

$2 Hot Dogs

T-Mobile 55+ Night - $19 Center Ice Seats, Normally $38

Saturday, March 14 vs. Texas (7 p.m.)

Hockey & Hops Pregame Event

Conor Garland Bobblehead Giveaway - First 1,500 Fans

T-Mobile Kachina Saturday

Special Girl Scout Cookies Ticket Package - Tickets and a Box of Cookies for $25

Sunday, March 15 vs. Texas (4 p.m.)

Kids In Free - Ages 14 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket at the Tucson Convention Center Box Office

$3 Build Your Own Bloody Mary's courtesy of New Amsterdam Vodka

Post-Game Skate and Puck Shot Tickets for all four games and additional promotional information is available now at TucsonRoadrunners.com/fun.

On The Ice

The Roadrunners earned their 35th win of the season on Saturday night, besting their total from the 2018-19 season by way of a 3-2 shootout win against Chicago.

Tucson holds a three-point advantage in the AHL's Pacific Division.

Roadrunners 2020-21 Season Ticket Memberships

Be a part of the Roadrunners Season Ticket Member (STM) family for the 2020-21 season! Including tickets to all 34 home games at Tucson Arena, being a Season Ticket Member also comes with exclusive benefits such as ticket trading, complimentary ticket vouchers and first right to playoff tickets!

Visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/seasons for more information on how to become an STM today or call the team's offices at 866-774-6253.

Roadrunners Single Game Tickets

Single game tickets to all Roadrunners home games at Tucson Arena are on sale now! Secure yours today by visiting the Tucson Convention Center box office at 260 S. Church Ave in Tucson or by visiting TucsonRoadrunners.com/singlegame.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.