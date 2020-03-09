Moose Sign Derek Lodermeier to Amateur Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Derek Lodermeier to an amateur tryout agreement.

Lodermeier, 25, captained the University of Vermont Catamounts this season while recording 11 points (6G, 5A) in 34 games. In four campaigns at Vermont, Lodermeier posted 58 points (18G, 40A) in 138 games. Prior to his collegiate career, the Brooklyn Center, Minn. product played two seasons with the Brooks Bandits where he captained the club to an AJHL Championship in 2016. Lodermeier totalled 82 points (37G, 45A) in 110 AJHL games, and led Brooks with 24 points (5G, 19A) in 13 games during the Bandits' championship run.

The Moose hit the road for a six-game swing starting this week with three games in three days against Milwaukee and Chicago. The trip opens against the division-leading Admirals on Friday in a game that can be heard on TSN 1290 or moosehockey.com/listenlive.

Derek Lodermeier

Forward

Born Jan. 6, 1995 -- Brooklyn Center, Minn.

Height 6.02 -- Weight 220 -- Shoots L

Season Team

Lge GP G A Pts PIM +/- GP G A Pts PIM

2013-14 Soo Eagles

NAHL 54 7 15 22 39 -10 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Brooks Bandits

AJHL 52 11 11 22 99 -- 20 7 8 15 6

2015-16 Brooks Bandits

AJHL 58 26 34 60 84 -- 13 5 19 24 8

2016-17 U. of Vermont

H-East 37 4 14 18 29 4 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 U. of Vermont

H-East 34 3 8 11 27 -8 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 U. of Vermont

H-East 33 5 13 18 18 5 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 U. of Vermont

H-East 34 6 5 11 16 -8 -- -- -- -- --

