American Hockey League Announces Suspensions
March 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced the following suspensions:
- Charlotte Checkers defenseman Gustav Forsling has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident in a game vs. Utica on Mar. 6.
Forsling will miss Charlotte's games Tuesday (Mar. 10) and Wednesday (Mar. 11) vs. Cleveland.
- San Diego Gulls defenseman Keegan Kanzig has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of an elbowing incident in a game at San Jose on Mar. 7.
Kanzig will miss San Diego's games Tuesday (Mar. 10) and Wednesday (Mar. 11) at Tucson, and Friday (Mar. 13) vs. San Jose.
- Hartford Wolf Pack forward Vinni Lettieri has been suspended for three (3) games, Hartford forward Matt Beleskey has been suspended for three (3) games, Hartford defenseman Mason Geertsen has been suspended for three (3) games and Springfield Thunderbirds defenseman Brady Keeper has been suspended for three (3) games as a consequence of their actions in a game between their teams on Mar. 8 at Springfield.
Lettieri and Beleskey were both suspended for leaving the players' bench on a legal line change and joining an altercation; Geertsen was suspended for leaving the penalty bench for the purpose of joining an altercation. All three players will miss Hartford's games Wednesday (Mar. 11) vs. Providence, Friday (Mar. 13) at Springfield and Saturday (Mar. 14) at Bridgeport.
Keeper was suspended under the provisions of AHL Rule 40.4 for physical abuse of an official (Category III). He will miss Springfield's games Friday (Mar. 13) vs. Hartford, Saturday (Mar. 14) vs. Utica and Sunday (Mar. 15) at Bridgeport.
