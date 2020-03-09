Kaut Returns to Avalanche, Eagles Recall Davis

March 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has recalled defenseman Kevin Davis from the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while forward Martin Kaut has been called up by the Avalanche.

Davis has notched two assists in 11 games with the Eagles this season, while collecting 16 assists in 41 contests with the Grizzlies. The 22-year old played in 27 AHL games with Colorado during the 2018-19 campaign, generating three goals and 12 assists.

Kaut returns to the NHL where he has already netted two goals and one assist in eight games with the Avalanche this season. In addition, the second-year pro has amassed five goals and 12 assists in 33 AHL contests with Colorado.

The Eagles return to action when they host the Texas Stars on Tuesday, March 10th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.

Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.